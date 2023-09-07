Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Will Lakota school bus strike end? Drivers voting now on contract

Vote is expected in bus driver strike in Lakota School District
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are about to find out if a bus strike will end at Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district.

Bus drivers for Lakota Local Schools are voting right now on a new 3-year contract after their union reps and Petermann Transportation said a tentative agreement was reached Wednesday.

Their joint announcement came after both parties met with a federal mediator.

If the new contract is approved, buses will roll again starting Friday morning.

Lakota School Bus Strike: Parents hopeful after tentative agreement reached
Lakota bus drivers head into the Teamsters Local 100 union hall in Evendale Thursday morning to...
Lakota bus drivers head into the Teamsters Local 100 union hall in Evendale Thursday morning to vote on a new, 3-year contract. Drivers went on strike last week.(FOX19 NOW)

Details about the contract are not being released until after the vote, according to their joint statement, so it’s not clear if the issue that prompted the strike remains in the contract, was removed or reworked.

Bus drivers objected to Petermann being able to monitor them on the job at any time, not just in the event of a complaint, and use that to discipline them.

The school bus strike caught parents off guard.

Lakota is Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district with more than 17,000 students at 23 schools across 63 miles in Liberty and West Chester townships.

They were left straining to find ways to get students to and from class and other activities.

They’ve also had to endure congested and lengthy school drop-offs and pick-ups.

Lakota School Bus Strike: Drivers picket Friday as parents scramble to get kids to class
Lakota School Bus Strike: Limited busing announced for some students

