19-year-old found dead in crashed vehicle during Fairfield shooting, robbery response

Fairfield police are investigating a shooting during a robbery overnight, according to police dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police say they found a 19-year-old man dead inside a crashed vehicle when they responded to a shooting and armed robbery overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Symmes Road near McGeevy Drive, behind the Goodwill store off Ohio 4 (Dixie Highway).

The crashed car was found in the rear parking lot of the store, police say.

Officers stayed on the scene for several hours overnight.

No arrests were announced.

“The circumstances related to the male’s death are currently under investigation,” police said in a news release. “An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, or Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.

