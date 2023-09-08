Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

4 hurt, hundreds lose power in Goshen Twp rollover crash

Four people were hurt - two seriously - in a rollover crash that knocked out power to hundreds...
Four people were hurt - two seriously - in a rollover crash that knocked out power to hundreds of Clermont County residents overnight, according to a county dispatch supervisor and Duke Energy’s website.(Duke Energy)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people were hurt - two seriously - in a rollover crash that knocked out power to hundreds of Clermont County residents overnight, according to a county dispatch supervisor and Duke Energy’s website.

It happened on Charles Snider Road in Goshen Township at about 2 a.m. Friday, she said.

A vehicle struck a utility pole and then overturned, injuring a total of four people, she confirmed.

Air Care medical helicopter was initially asked to respond but then told to disregard, she said.

Two of the people who were hurt were transported in ambulances to Bethesda North Hospital, according to dispatch.

The other two who were initially reported as hurt were not transported, she said.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately available, but the dispatch supervisor says no fatalities were reported.

Just over 350 Duke Energy customers remain without power along Charles Snider Road, according to the utility’s website. Power is estimated to be restored by 8:45 a.m. Friday.

FOX19 NOW is checking with Duke Energy to see when the pole will be repaired or replaced.

Goshen Township police were on the scene investigating for about two hours before they cleared the scene.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once they release more information.

