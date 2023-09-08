Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Former Covington city official sentenced to prison in wire fraud case

By Jessica Schmidt and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former Covington city official was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges of theft and fraud.

Allison Donaldson, 50, was sentenced on Friday to 3.5 years in prison. The former administrative manager for the Covington public works department worked for the city for 17 years.

According to federal prosecutors, Donaldson used employee credit cards to purchase $150,000 worth of items including a master bedroom and garage remodel and repairs on a Mercedes Benz.

She quit her position in March 2022 and was indicted in September 2022.

