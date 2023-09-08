Games to Watch: St. X at Withrow, Winton Woods at Turpin, Ryle at Highlands

Games To Watch

St. Xavier (2-1) at Withrow (3-0)

The Withrow High School football team faces its toughest test during the first month of the season when the undefeated Tigers host Greater Catholic League South juggernaut St. Xavier on Friday.

Withrow is 3-0 with wins over Walnut Hills, Springboro and Lima Senior. The Tigers’ defense has given up 16 points this season. But the Tigers’ opponents have only one win this season combined.

St. Xavier hung on for a 10-0 win over Lakota West in Week 1 and followed it up with a 44-8 win over Detroit King (Mi.). The Bombers are looking to rebound from their first loss last week against McCallie (TN).

A win for Withrow would break the bank on computer points and put the Tigers in a great position to clinch a playoff berth in D-II, Region 8. Withrow has dreams of state and St. X is a great measuring stick. The Bombers have two big matchups with Withrow on Friday and Moeller next week.

Players to Watch: St. X’s Noah Beck, a Navy commit, is third in the GCL South with 20 tackles while teammate Gordy Sulfsted, a defensive end with offers from Iowa and Pittsburgh, has three sacks through four games, according to the GCL South website. Chase Herbstreit is fourth in the conference with 448 passing yards. He’s thrown for four touchdowns.

Withrow’s Luke Dunn was 22-of-26 for 340 yards and four touchdowns against Lima Senior last week, according to the Metro Athletic Conference website. Dunn, led the GCL South in passing with Moeller last year, Christion Brown had 26 tackles this season while Eric Gayle has 2.5 sacks.

Winton Woods (3-0) at Turpin (2-1)

Three weeks into the season, Turpin already has more wins than last season - the Spartans 1-9 last year, including a 46-6 loss to Winton Woods. Turpins’ only loss this season is to undefeated Kings. Winton Woods hasn’t lost in the regular season since Oct. 1, 2021.

Players to Watch: Turpin quarterback Devan Nigam was 16-of-27 for 417 yards and six touchdowns against Little Miami last week. He’s averaging 294 yards per game, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference website. Senior receiver Will Schroeder has 14 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He has a season-long 71-yard reception this year.

Winton Woods quarterback Vance George is 28-of-45 for 340 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions, according to the ECC website. The Warriors defense has only given up 20 points this year, including a 21-7 win over state power Trotwood in Week 1. Justin Hill has 4.5 sacks for Winton Woods while Cameron Jackson has three. Donmiel Rogers Jr. 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and 13 tackles.

Ryle (2-1) at Highlands (2-1)

Ryle lost its season opener 37-22 against Covington Catholic. Since that game, the Raiders have out-scored their opponents 56-17 in two wins against Conner and Cooper.

Highlands lost to Covington Catholic in Week 2, but has wins over Lexington Catholic in Week 1 and a 67-35 win over Campbell County last week.

Players to Watch: Logan Verax powers Ryle’s passing attack. he’s 63-of-71 for 587 yards and four touchdowns this season, completing 89 percent of his passes, according to the team’s website.

Brody Benke has thrown for 543 yards and six touchdowns for Highlands, The senior is also the Bluebirds leading rusher with 335 yards, according to the team’s MaxPreps page.

