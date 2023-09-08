Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

WATCH: Man breaks into store, uses saw to access safes, ATM

A man is captured on surveillance footage using a circular saw to break into an ATM at a Tri-State business.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was indicted for a third time on Wednesday for safecracking and other related charges.

Michael Griffin broke into multiple businesses between July 2022 and August 2023, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers wrote on her Facebook page.

She said Griffin used a circular saw to break into several places, including an ATM in January in a Marathon station at Reading Road.

The Marathon robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Griffin was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and safecracking on Wednesday, the prosecutor explained.

Powers said he had been indicted twice prior to Wednesday: on Aug. 10 for seven counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of possessing criminal tools and seven counts of safecracking; and on Aug. 22 he was indicted for one count of breaking and entering, one count of safecracking and one count of theft.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Griffin was at the Hamilton County jail on Thursday. His bail was set at $49,000 with a 10% bond.

