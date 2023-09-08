Contests
Higgins, Bengals ‘not close’ on contract extension, per team beat reporter

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins carries the ball after making a catch in a drill during the NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins carries the ball after making a catch in a drill during the NFL football team's training camp in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Enquirer) - Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals are not close on a contract extension, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported Friday citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Conway’s report comes less than 24 hours after sources confirmed that Joe Burrow and the Bengals reached an agreement on a record-setting contract.

The goal, pertaining to Burrow, was to get a deal done before Sunday’s regular season opener in Cleveland.

That timeline does not appear to be happening for Higgins, according to Conway.

“Unless something ‘shocking’ happens in next 24 hours, a long-term extension is not expected to happen before Sunday,” Conway wrote on the social media platform X.

