Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Hopewell Junior School to resume classes in church

Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Students at Hopewell Junior School who had to switch to remote learning due to a fire at the school on Monday will return to class but in a different building.

A spokeswoman for the Lakotal Local School District says students and staff will move to the West Chester Nazarene Church beginning next Tuesday for in-person classes.

Betsy Fuller says the district is hopeful the students will be able to able to move back into Hopewell Junior within two weeks.

Students have been in remote learning since Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for West Chester Township says the fire at the school appears to have started in the coach’s changing room.

The cause appears to be accidental and electrical in nature, according to spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

In his message to parents, Principal Rouff stressed that the school’s roof did not collapse instead firefighters had to tear some of it off to contain the fire.

Hopewell Junior School serves students in the seventh and eighth grades.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his one yard run for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source

Latest News

A man is seen on surveillance footage using a circular saw to break into an ATM at a local...
Man caught breaking into ATM on surveillance video
Bystanders said the 68-year-old from Hillsboro, Ohio, was swimming in the ocean when they heard...
Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’
Cincinnati police are looking for a black 4-door Infinity they say was involved in a fatal...
Police looking for car in connection with fatal weekend crash on I-75
Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies Inc. announced Friday they will sell 413 stores and 8...
Kroger, Albertsons to sell 413 stores in $1.9B cash deal for merger