Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Joey Votto, Jonathan India head to Louisville for rehab assignments

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves giving the reds a 2-run lead.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto and Jonathan India are being sent to Louisville to begin their rehab assignments, the Reds announced Friday.

India is working his way back from left foot plantar fasciitis, according to the team.

Votto was placed on the Injured List with left shoulder discomfort on Aug. 24.

The shoulder discomfort that landed Votto on the IL was the same shoulder that he had rotator cuff surgery on in 2022.

The Reds (73-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati is a half-game back of the third and final wild card sport in the National League.

