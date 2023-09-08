Lakota school buses run again after strike ends

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota school bus drivers are back on the job Friday morning for the first time since their strike ended.

Buses started rolling out of the district’s transportation garage before dawn.

Lakota school bus drivers ratified their new three-year contract Thursday in a vote passed by 86% of union members, Teamsters Local 100 announced.

Union reps and Petermann Transportation reached a tentative agreement earlier this week in the stalemate that led to the nearly week-long strike.

The deal was reached after both parties met Wednesday with a federal mediator.

Lakota bus drivers head into the Teamsters Local 100 union hall in Evendale Thursday morning to vote on a new, 3-year contract. Drivers went on strike last week. (FOX19 NOW)

Several drivers told FOX19 NOW after the vote Thursday they are relieved by the outcome and are eager to get back to work.

“I’ve missed my kids and I cannot wait to get back,” said Angie Adkins. “I feel really happy about the contract.”

“I’m happy,” Kenya Wells said. “You know, you hear a lot of people say, ‘Well, UPS makes $30 an hour, and we’re hauling precious cargo.’ I get that, but you have to give and take, so... I’m happy with what we came up with.”

Bus drivers objected to Petermann being able to monitor them on the job at any time, not just in the event of a complaint, to use that to discipline them.

Union President Bill Davis said both sides made important concessions.

The union never wanted cameras removed from buses, just to limit their use when it came to discipline, he stressed.

“They can look at any video, any time of the day if they want to,” Davis said. “But, they can only use it to coach and to bring people in and try to make them better drivers, for the lesser offenses. We were never wanting to keep someone out of harm’s way who did something heinous.”

Everyone agreed student safety was the top priority from the beginning, he noted.

Lakota Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli thanked families in an email Thursday “for your continued support, patience and willingness to pitch in.”

Her email included a statement from Petermann Transportation officially announcing the end of the strike:

“Thank you for your patience. We are pleased to report that the Teamsters have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement and that our transportation team members at the Lakota School District location will be back on the job starting tomorrow morning, September 8th.

“Through the assistance of a federal mediator, our company reached an agreement on the technological safety and accountability measures vital to our mission to safely transport all children. The new deal will provide a compensation and benefits package for our drivers and monitors, positioning us well to attract and retain qualified employees.

“We believe this new deal is fair to both sides, and we look forward to supporting Lakota schools in the continuing education of their students.”

