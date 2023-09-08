Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man describes finding wandering child in Butler County

Body cam shows the moment the mother was arrested.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A mother is behind bars after her young daughter was found wandering around alone in Butler County.

Yam Adhikari was shopping at Nepali Grocery in West Chester Township on Thursday when he noticed he was being followed by a three-year-old girl.

“She hugged me and said, ‘Hi,’” Adhikari said. “I tried to look around there and I didn’t see anybody.”

The girl was only wearing a shirt and a diaper.

Adhikari said he has three daughters and his fatherly instincts kicked in when he spotted the girl alone.

“I didn’t think anything about it,” he said. “I just wanted to help. That’s it.”

The Fairfield Township Police Department responded to the store on Tylersville Road and a frantic search for her guardian began and ended with the arrest of her mother.

Officers arrested Donavia Norvell, 31, for child endangerment.

Norvell had a previous warrant from April for a similar incident in the same location where the girl was left alone in the same parking lot on Tylersville Road, records show.

“My request to the parents is we need to be careful about the kids and don’t leave them anywhere - don’t lose them,” Adhikari said.

The mother of the three-year-old is now being held in Butler County Jail.

