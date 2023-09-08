Man indicted in College Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a suspect in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in College Hill last year.

A three-count indictment charges Joshua Revels, 35, with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Revels is accused of fatally shooting James Witherspoon early Dec. 22, 2022, after they got into a fight near a Sunoco gas station at West Galbraith and Daly roads.

A woman was also shot and hospitalized, according to Cincinnati police. Her condition at the time was not released.

Believing Revels fled into southern states, police issued a wanted alert for his arrest in January.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Revels last month in Georgia.

He was extradited to Hamilton County and is held in lieu of a $1 million bond at the county jail, court records show.

