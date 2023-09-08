Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man indicted in College Hill homicide

Joshua Revels (left) is accused of killing James Witherspoon on Dec. 22, 2022.
Joshua Revels (left) is accused of killing James Witherspoon on Dec. 22, 2022.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Schmidt and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a suspect in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in College Hill last year.

A three-count indictment charges Joshua Revels, 35, with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Revels is accused of fatally shooting James Witherspoon early Dec. 22, 2022, after they got into a fight near a Sunoco gas station at West Galbraith and Daly roads.

A woman was also shot and hospitalized, according to Cincinnati police. Her condition at the time was not released.

Believing Revels fled into southern states, police issued a wanted alert for his arrest in January.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Revels last month in Georgia.

He was extradited to Hamilton County and is held in lieu of a $1 million bond at the county jail, court records show.

