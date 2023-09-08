Mostly cloudy with slim chance of rain Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We can’t rule out a stray shower in the early afternoon - but most will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Friday’s highs will only be in the mid 70s. Conditions will be great for folks heading to Great American Ballpark for Fireworks Friday as well as high school football games as humidity will be lower thanks to northwest winds!

Saturday starts off with a small chance of sprinkles or light showers along with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day with highs slightly warmer than Friday with mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday will have a blend of sun and clouds with a morning low of around 60º and highs hovering 80º in the afternoon with dry conditions.

Dry weather continues for the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies Monday and a high of 82º.

Tuesday will also have the chance for showers and rumbles of thunder with highs in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds late in the day.

Much cooler conditions arrive Wednesday with showers ending and drier air moving in. Expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s! Thursday morning could even have lows in the 40s with clear skies. Afternoon highs Thursday may stay in the 60s for some folks in the FOX19 NOW viewing area!

Fall-like weather sticks around as cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the summer (summer officially ends on September 22 when the autumnal equinox occurs!).

