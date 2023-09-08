NKU recognizes Hunger Awareness Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - September is Hunger Action Month and the students and staff at Northern Kentucky University are spreading awareness about their food pantry, especially Professor Joe Cobbs.

“I’ve not stepped on NKU’s campus without the green shoes on for the last ten years,” said Cobbs, a professor at the university’s Haile College.

Cobbs started wearing green shoes to start a conversation about NKU’s food pantry called FUEL NKU. He says now he is known as the guy with the green shoes.

He also donates one grocery item per class he teaches. Food that fuels students, like T Wissel.

“I’ve gotten to build relationships with my international student friends that I’ve worked with and had classes with over food,” Wissel explained. “Which I think is a really awesome thing how food connects all of us no matter what.”

Wissel commutes to school and represents one of more than 2,000 students who visit FUEL on a regular basis.

Students simply have to be enrolled in classes at NKU and are permitted to shop at FUEL twice a week.

All of this food is at no cost to the students thanks to grants, a partnership with Kroger and other local businesses and people.

“Historically people say a ramen noodles diet was what being a broke college student [is],” says Program Coordinator Nick Bliven. “And then figuring out ways to get by and we want to kind of alleviate that. ‘How can we continue to support students and meet them where they’re at?’ And it’s ok to ask for help. You go to the library to get a book, you go to the rec center to get a quick workout, why not come in to get food?”

Cobbs says he will continue to wear the green shoes as long as people keep asking about the flashy accessory. And that means he will also continue donating to the pantry.

“I think that it’s really important to take away any sort of stigma to it [hunger],” Cobbs said. “Everybody has struggles. Our struggles might differ as to what they are but we try and send a message of we’re here to help. And this is one of the ways that we can help people when they’re struggling. Nobody should be embarrassed to go to FUEL.”

