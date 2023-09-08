Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

NKY fire department names boat after former lieutenant

The boat was named after former Lt. Dale Brown.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Fire Department’s boat has a new name after it was dedicated in honor of a retired lieutenant.

The fire department hosted a ceremony on Friday in honor of former Lt. Dale Brown, who retired in 2011 and passed away in 2019 due to a job-related cancer.

Watch the video above by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell for more on the story.

NKU recognizes Hunger Awareness Month
NKY recognizes Hunger Awareness Month
NKY recognizes Hunger Awareness Month
