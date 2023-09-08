NKY fire department names boat after former lieutenant

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Fire Department’s boat has a new name after it was dedicated in honor of a retired lieutenant.

The fire department hosted a ceremony on Friday in honor of former Lt. Dale Brown, who retired in 2011 and passed away in 2019 due to a job-related cancer.

Watch the video above by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell for more on the story.

