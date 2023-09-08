Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ohio state Rep. Bob Young says he’ll resign following arrests in domestic violence case

A state lawmaker in Ohio says he’ll step down next month following a pair of arrests in less than two months in an ongoing domestic violence case
Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Ohio Rep. Bob Young(Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker in Ohio announced Friday that he will step down next month following a pair of arrests in less than two months in an ongoing domestic violence case.

Republican Rep. Bob Young notified GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens that his resignation would take effect Oct. 2. Young's announcement came several days after Stephens stripped the representative from Summit County, which includes the city of Akron, of his position as a committee chair.

Stephens confirmed that he had received Young’s letter but did not offer further comment

Stephens, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and more than 30 GOP House members joined Democrats in calling for Young's resignation in recent weeks. Speaking to reporters Thursday, DeWine called the allegations against Young “some serious charges” and “not a good situation.”

A grand jury indicted Young in July on domestic violence and assault charges after he allegedly struck his wife in the face and threw her phone in their pool to prevent her from calling 911. When she sought safe haven at Young’s brother’s home, Young followed her and charged his brother when he refused to let him inside, resulting in a shattered glass door and injuries to both men, authorities say.

Young was arrested again in late August on allegations he violated a protective order by leaving multiple voicemails for his wife. He was released on his own recognizance but must wear an ankle monitor at all times.

In his letter, Young said he plans to fight the charges against him but called the arrests and surrounding circumstances a “distraction” to the work of the House.

In a previous statement on the allegations, Young said he didn’t believe his actions were criminal and he loves his family.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Ohio Statehouse Cupola
Ohio will keep GOP-drawn congressional maps in 2024 elections, ending court challenge
Cleveland Guardians' Gavin Williams pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Randal Grichuk delivers walk-off RBI, Angels score twice in the 9th to beat Cleveland 3-2
FILE - Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of...
Voting rights groups ask to dismiss lawsuit challenging gerrymandered Ohio congressional map
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 3 Buckeyes overcome sluggish showing to extend winning streak over Hoosiers, 23-3