Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting

William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Springfield Township Friday, according to Capt. Christopher Niehaus with the Springfield Township Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched at approximately 1:49 p.m. to the corner of Cottonwood and Hempstead drives for a report of a person shot.

Once they got to the scene, officers found William “Kenny” Hogan, 49, of Cincinnati, with multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Niehaus said.

Hogan was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

After further investigation, Springfield Township police arrested 40-year-old Jaren Clark, of Springfield Township, for the murder of Hogan, explained Niehaus.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the fatal shooting, contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

