Police investigate double-shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Thursday night in the Winton Hills neighborhood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

District five officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dutch Colony and Holland drives for a report of a male shot, dispatchers said.

Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds, an 18 and a 25-year-old, in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive.

Police at the scene told FOX19 NOW that the 18-year-old was shot in the wrist and the 25-year-old was shot in the shoulder, but both injuries are non-life-threatening.

Cincinnati police say the 25-year-old man drove his vehicle away from the scene toward Elmwood Place after he was shot.

It is unknown what prompted the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

