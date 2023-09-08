Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police investigate double-shooting in Winton Hills

Two people were shot on Thursday night in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police.
Two people were shot on Thursday night in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Thursday night in the Winton Hills neighborhood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

District five officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dutch Colony and Holland drives for a report of a male shot, dispatchers said.

Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds, an 18 and a 25-year-old, in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive.

Police at the scene told FOX19 NOW that the 18-year-old was shot in the wrist and the 25-year-old was shot in the shoulder, but both injuries are non-life-threatening.

Cincinnati police say the 25-year-old man drove his vehicle away from the scene toward Elmwood Place after he was shot.

It is unknown what prompted the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek
Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his one yard run for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Reaction to Joe Burrow’s new deal with Bengals
A Phoenix woman out for a run says she was chased through a neighborhood by a truck.
Phoenix woman chased by truck while running in neighborhood
Frank's interview with WLW Radio Icon Jim Scott
Jim Scott: Living with ALS