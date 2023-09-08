Police release photos of car in connection with fatal weekend crash on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released photos of a car they say was involved in a fatal collision on northbound Interstate 75 Sunday.

Police say they are searching for the black 4-door Infinity and want to question the driver.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Harrison Avenue exit.

Karlton M. Kincaid of North College Hill was a passenger in the backseat of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that Cincinnati police say was involved in a collision with the Infinity, unknown model and license plate that left the scene.

Police say the Infinity has driver-side damage.

Kincaid, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The Camaro’s driver and a second passenger, both 20-year-old women, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police have said.

Impairment as a factor also is being investigated, according to the latest update on the incident from the Cincinnati Police Department

Police also are urging witnesses to this crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

All northbound I-75 lanes were closed for about 7 hours early Sunday while police investigated. (FOX19 NOW)

