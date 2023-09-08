Reaction to Joe Burrow’s new deal with Bengals

Contests
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reaction to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signing a record 5-year, $275 million contract has deluged social media.

Burrow signed his contract on what would have been the 115th birthday of Bengals founder, coach and football legend Paul Brown - tweeted by another legend:

From teammate Ja’Marr Chase:

Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL reporter:

From the Bengals official Twitter account:

Joe Burrow Contract
Burrow not top 5? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals star
Burrow foundation paid for 20 Tri-State families to receive mental health treatment
Journey to franchise-changing quarterback
WATCH: Joe Burrow says on NBC pregame he wants to play in Cincinnati 'my whole career'
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals

Did the Bengals troll the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL opening night?

Burrow, year by year:

The deal is for five years, $275 million - $219 million of it guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. >> https://tinyurl.com/5ch74na4

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

IT'S A DONE DEAL: Joe Burrow signs a 5-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. >> https://bit.ly/466F9k9

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

