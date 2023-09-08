Reaction to Joe Burrow’s new deal with Bengals
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reaction to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signing a record 5-year, $275 million contract has deluged social media.
Burrow signed his contract on what would have been the 115th birthday of Bengals founder, coach and football legend Paul Brown - tweeted by another legend:
From teammate Ja’Marr Chase:
Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL reporter:
From the Bengals official Twitter account:
Joe Burrow Contract
Did the Bengals troll the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL opening night?
Burrow, year by year:
