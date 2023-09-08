Shooting during robbery in Fairfield

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield police are investigating a shooting during a robbery overnight, according to police dispatchers.

It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza and Fairfield Crossings Goodwill Store on Dixie Highway (Ohio 4) at Symmes Road.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the person shot or the shooter.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.