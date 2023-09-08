Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Shooting during robbery in Fairfield

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield police are investigating a shooting during a robbery overnight, according to police dispatchers.

It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza and Fairfield Crossings Goodwill Store on Dixie Highway (Ohio 4) at Symmes Road.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the person shot or the shooter.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest developments.

