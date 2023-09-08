Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’

MANTEO, N.C. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man died in the Outer Banks in what officials are calling a “water-related incident.”
The 68-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ohio, has not been identified following his death on Sept. 5, according to the National Park Service.
Around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made saying there was an unresponsive visitor in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, near an off-road vehicle ramp, NPS said.
Bystanders said the Ohio man was swimming in the ocean when they heard him shout for help, NPS explained.
The man went underwater and the bystanders swam out to pull him to shore.
First responders arrived and began resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful, according to NPS.
Officials said a beach hazards statement was in effect through the Sept. 5 evening at Hatteras Island beaches for dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.
The name of the 68-year-old has not been released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.