Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’

MANTEO, N.C. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man died in the Outer Banks in what officials are calling a “water-related incident.”

The 68-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ohio, has not been identified following his death on Sept. 5, according to the National Park Service.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made saying there was an unresponsive visitor in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, near an off-road vehicle ramp, NPS said.

Bystanders said the Ohio man was swimming in the ocean when they heard him shout for help, NPS explained.

The man went underwater and the bystanders swam out to pull him to shore.

First responders arrived and began resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful, according to NPS.

Officials said a beach hazards statement was in effect through the Sept. 5 evening at Hatteras Island beaches for dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

The name of the 68-year-old has not been released.

The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days. High energy surf conditions, including large waves and life-threatening rip currents, are forecast to be present all week. Visitors wading into the surf, even as shallow as waist deep, may be overcome by large waves, suffer injuries, and may be overtaken by rough ocean conditions making it difficult, if not impossible, for all but the strongest, most experienced swimmers to survive. We urge visitors to avoid entering the ocean when the rip current risk is moderate or high and when the waves are more than 1-2 feet in height. Moreover, even in the calmest conditions, swimming off the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore is much more difficult than swimming in a pool or lake and only the most experienced should consider entering the water. All swimmers should have leashed floatation with them (body board or surfboard) and a friend or family member on the beach to watch them at all times. While you may see surfers seemingly effortlessly riding the waves, do not be tempted to enter the ocean during these hazardous conditions. The majority of surfers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are competent athletes that have developed significant skills and experience or time to engage in their sport. Consider spending time on a sound-side beach at the Seashore, including locations such as the Haulover, Salvo, and Devil Shoals Road sound access sites for a safer opportunity to enjoy the water when hazardous ocean conditions are present.

