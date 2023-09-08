Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’

Bystanders said the 68-year-old from Hillsboro, Ohio, was swimming in the ocean when they heard...
Bystanders said the 68-year-old from Hillsboro, Ohio, was swimming in the ocean when they heard him shout for help, the National Park Service explained.(WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man died in the Outer Banks in what officials are calling a “water-related incident.”

The 68-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ohio, has not been identified following his death on Sept. 5, according to the National Park Service.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made saying there was an unresponsive visitor in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, near an off-road vehicle ramp, NPS said.

Bystanders said the Ohio man was swimming in the ocean when they heard him shout for help, NPS explained.

The man went underwater and the bystanders swam out to pull him to shore.

First responders arrived and began resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful, according to NPS.

Officials said a beach hazards statement was in effect through the Sept. 5 evening at Hatteras Island beaches for dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

The name of the 68-year-old has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his one yard run for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source

Latest News

Hopewell Junior School will be closed the rest of the week following a fire Monday morning.
Hopewell Junior School to resume classes in church
Cincinnati police are looking for a black 4-door Infinity they say was involved in a fatal...
Police looking for car in connection with fatal weekend crash on I-75
Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies Inc. announced Friday they will sell 413 stores and 8...
Kroger, Albertsons to sell 413 stores in $1.9B cash deal for merger
Fairfield police are investigating a shooting during a robbery overnight, according to police...
19-year-old found dead in crashed vehicle during Fairfield shooting, robbery response