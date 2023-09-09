19-year-old found dead in crashed vehicle during Fairfield shooting, robbery response

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was found dead inside a crashed vehicle as officers responded to a shooting and armed robbery overnight, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Symmes Road near McGreevy Drive, behind the Goodwill store off Ohio 4 (Dixie Highway).

The crashed car was found in the rear parking lot of the store, police say.

Officers stayed on the scene for several hours overnight.

No arrests were announced.

“The circumstances related to the male’s death are currently under investigation,” police said in a news release. “An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, or Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.

