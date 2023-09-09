All lanes closed on I-75 South at Freeman Avenue
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 South at Freeman Avenue/US-50/Ezzard Charles Drive West due to a crash, according to OHGO traffic cameras and the Cincinnati Police Department.
District One dispatch confirmed there was a crash on I-75 South just before 10:30 p.m.
Police have not released any details about the crash yet.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.