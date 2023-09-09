Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

All lanes closed on I-75 South at Freeman Avenue

A crash closed down I-75 South on Friday night, according to police.
A crash closed down I-75 South on Friday night, according to police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 South at Freeman Avenue/US-50/Ezzard Charles Drive West due to a crash, according to OHGO traffic cameras and the Cincinnati Police Department.

District One dispatch confirmed there was a crash on I-75 South just before 10:30 p.m.

Police have not released any details about the crash yet.

A crash shutdown all lanes on I-75 SB on Friday night.
A crash shutdown all lanes on I-75 SB on Friday night.(WXIX)
A crash closed down I-75 South on Friday night, according to police.
A crash closed down I-75 South on Friday night, according to police.

