Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cleveland firefighters find 55-year-old man, 3 dogs dead in house fire

By Megan McSweeney and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters found a grisly scene when responding to a fire in the 3200 block of West 84th Street Saturday.

Police say a 55-year-old man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Cleveland Fire the man was removed from the structure by a rescue squad and transported by EMS to Metro Health. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital due to the self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Additionally, three dogs were found dead after being shot.

When firefighters initially arrived on the scene they discovered all three floors of the duplex on fire.

Investigators with Cleveland Fire have determined that the fire was deliberately set by the 55-year-old.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

