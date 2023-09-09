Hundreds gather at TQL Stadium to honor, remember those killed on 9/11

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people took part in a memorial stair climb Saturday at TQL Stadium to honor and remember those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan.

2,200 steps - that is the number of steps that people walked inside the stadium for the Cintas Corporation’s 2023 National Fallen Firefighter Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The number of steps walked is equivalent to the 110 stories that were in the World Trade Center, event organizers explained Saturday.

One man inside TQL Stadium said Saturday’s event brought back many memories of that day.

“I grew up in Brooklyn, and I live in Louisville now, and I was on the train going to the city,” Tommy Bronson said when thinking back to that September day in 2001. “My mom worked across the street from the World Trade Center. I said I had to come and support, and I want to feel the pain and discomfort with all these steps just like the firefighters did that day. And I have a 9/11 tattoo, so, yeah, it’s part of me and something that’s going to be a part of me for the rest of my life.”

The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation honors the nearly 3,000 people who died on Sept. 11.

Around 600 people joined in on the walk at TQL.

Colerain firefighter Chris Ruewe was among the estimated 600 people participating in Saturday’s memorial event.

Monday will mark 22 years since the 9/11 attacks, and to this day, like many Americans, Ruewe says it is hard to talk about.

“Till this day, I knew exactly where I was, you know,” explains Ruewe. “I was on shift that day and you think back on it, it’s horrifying what these guys went through. It’s hard being a firefighter.”

Three hundred and forty-three firefighters died on Sept. 11, 2001, according to the USA Today.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.