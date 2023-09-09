LIVE: Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized the record-setting contract that keeps the franchise star in Cincinnati through the 2029 season.
Just as the NFL was kicking off in the home of the Bengals newest rival, news broke that Burrow and the franchise had come to an agreement on a five-year, $275 million ($219 million guaranteed) contract extension.
The massive contract makes the 26-year-old star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Athens, Ohio, native is now signed through the 2029 season.
Burrow was at the top of the front office’s list in regards to contracts, but there are still two important deals to work out on the offensive side of the ball: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Chase is under contract through 2024 while his wide receiver counterpart Higgins is only signed through this season.
The problem currently seems to be that Higgins and the Bengals are not close to working out terms of an extension, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported Friday.
“Unless something ‘shocking’ happens in next 24 hours, a long-term extension is not expected to happen before Sunday,” Conway wrote on the social media platform X.
