LIVE: Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized the record-setting contract that keeps the franchise star in Cincinnati through the 2029 season.

Just as the NFL was kicking off in the home of the Bengals newest rival, news broke that Burrow and the franchise had come to an agreement on a five-year, $275 million ($219 million guaranteed) contract extension.

The massive contract makes the 26-year-old star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.

My father always said that in the NFL, the quarterback is like the key to your car. You can have a great car, but you need a key to get the car going and to operate it at a high level. We feel that we have a good one in Joe. Our franchise has been fortunate to have many good quarterbacks over the years, starting with Greg Cook and now running through Joe. Half a dozen Pro Bowl quarterbacks have graced our corridors, and Joe is an intelligent player who loves the game of football. The franchise is pleased to be in good hands.

The Athens, Ohio, native is now signed through the 2029 season.

Burrow was at the top of the front office’s list in regards to contracts, but there are still two important deals to work out on the offensive side of the ball: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase is under contract through 2024 while his wide receiver counterpart Higgins is only signed through this season.

The problem currently seems to be that Higgins and the Bengals are not close to working out terms of an extension, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported Friday.

“Unless something ‘shocking’ happens in next 24 hours, a long-term extension is not expected to happen before Sunday,” Conway wrote on the social media platform X.

Tee also made it clear he’s here to play with or without a new deal. That’s just who he is. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 8, 2023

