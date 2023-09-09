Motorcycles collide on I-75, 1 hospitalized

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered serious injuries when two motorcycles crashed late Friday on Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A 26-year-old man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle on I-75 when police say it collided with a KTM motorcycle.

The KTM, which was also southbound, was being driven by a 31-year-old, police said.

The Yamaha driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, according to CPD. Police said early Saturday the 26-year-old is stable.

The 31-year-old driving the KTM had minor injuries and remained on scene, police explained.

Speeding and impairment are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

