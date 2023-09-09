‘My story isn’t over yet:’ 5K celebration promotes mental health awareness

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County non-profit organization held its annual run and walk on Saturday to spread suicide prevention awareness.

The 4th Annual Ethans’s Purpose; My Story Isn’t Over Yet 5K Run/Walk was held at North Pointe Elementary School.

The race not only helps to fund the non-profit, but it also supports good mental health awareness.

“I think it’s important to let people know that you’re not alone. I mean, in the year 2021, we lost over 48,000 people to suicide, just in the United States,” said Debbie Zegarra.

Five years ago, Zegarra lost her youngest son, Ethan Thomas. He was only 16 years old when he died.

“He was full of life, he was a character...had a great sense of humor, loved basketball, loved LeBron James,” she remembers. “He didn’t care for school - he had a lot of friends, but he also struggled with some mental illness, and by the time we kind of figured out what was going on, you know, he had made the decision to end his life.”

Debbie says she created the foundation to help educate people about mental health care. The race was created to honor Ethan, and the family says the event helps with their healing process.

Ethan’s aunt, Christie McDonald, says that when he died, she and her sister were never the same, and it took a toll on the entire family.

“He loved his family, he loved being around his cousins; he just struggled with an illness, and as much as Debbie and Ritch knew about and were helping to get him the care he needed—maybe I could say, we didn’t have the resources that we have today or you know the mental health awareness that everyone is promoting today, and possibly we could have saved him,” she said.

Since its inception, the founders of Ethan’s Purpose say the organization has provided counseling services to over 200 students, and QPR Suicide Prevention to over 450 school faculty and over 4,000 youth.

To learn more about Ethan’s Purpose, visit the organization’s website at Ethan’s purpose.org.

