Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘My story isn’t over yet:’ 5K celebration promotes mental health awareness

Ethan's Purpose held its annual 5K at North Pointe Elementary School on Saturday.
Ethan's Purpose held its annual 5K at North Pointe Elementary School on Saturday.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County non-profit organization held its annual run and walk on Saturday to spread suicide prevention awareness.

The 4th Annual Ethans’s Purpose; My Story Isn’t Over Yet 5K Run/Walk was held at North Pointe Elementary School.

The race not only helps to fund the non-profit, but it also supports good mental health awareness.

“I think it’s important to let people know that you’re not alone. I mean, in the year 2021, we lost over 48,000 people to suicide, just in the United States,” said Debbie Zegarra.

Five years ago, Zegarra lost her youngest son, Ethan Thomas. He was only 16 years old when he died.

“He was full of life, he was a character...had a great sense of humor, loved basketball, loved LeBron James,” she remembers. “He didn’t care for school - he had a lot of friends, but he also struggled with some mental illness, and by the time we kind of figured out what was going on, you know, he had made the decision to end his life.”

Debbie says she created the foundation to help educate people about mental health care. The race was created to honor Ethan, and the family says the event helps with their healing process.

Ethan’s aunt, Christie McDonald, says that when he died, she and her sister were never the same, and it took a toll on the entire family.

“He loved his family, he loved being around his cousins; he just struggled with an illness, and as much as Debbie and Ritch knew about and were helping to get him the care he needed—maybe I could say, we didn’t have the resources that we have today or you know the mental health awareness that everyone is promoting today, and possibly we could have saved him,” she said.

Since its inception, the founders of Ethan’s Purpose say the organization has provided counseling services to over 200 students, and QPR Suicide Prevention to over 450 school faculty and over 4,000 youth.

To learn more about Ethan’s Purpose, visit the organization’s website at Ethan’s purpose.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Fairfield police are investigating a shooting during a robbery overnight, according to police...
19-year-old found dead in crashed vehicle during Fairfield shooting, robbery response
Bystanders said the 68-year-old from Hillsboro, Ohio, was swimming in the ocean when they heard...
Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’
Man describes encounter with wandering child that led to an arrest
Man describes finding wandering child in Butler County

Latest News

2,200 steps - that is the number of steps that people walked inside the stadium for the Cintas...
Hundreds gather at TQL Stadium to honor, remember those killed on 9/11
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized the record-setting contract that keeps the...
Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field for halftime during a...
Pen-to-Paper: Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards