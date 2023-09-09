Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards

Contests
By Zain Omair
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards.

Kristin and Crystal Orwig say they go to Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue at least twice a week. Last Wednesday however, the couple got more than they ordered after going through the drive-thru.

“I hand the kid my card and he swipes it,” said Kristin Orwig. “He’s in there for a few minutes and kind of looks over at me because we’re like ‘Where’s my card?’ and he’s like ‘Oh. I’m sorry I’m having trouble with your card, I’m going to have to swipe it.”

Kristin says a red flag did pop up, since she had used her card just a few minutes prior, though the employee said they were able to get the card to work moments later.

The Orwigs say they had shaken it off until they checked their bank accounts a few days later and noticed they were out several hundred dollars. They say they found over $700 worth of online credit charges and are still in the process of recovering their funds.

And, they are not the only one to face this issue.

The Oregon Police Department says they arrested Trevell Mosby after multiple customers reported fraudulent purchases made on their cards after going to the Navarre Taco Bell. They say he was an employee at the location.

Oregon Police say there is not much people can do to prevent this from happening other than using cash and checking their bank statements regularly.

“My card will never come out of my hand again. You can hand me the machine,” said Crystal Orwig. “I’ll pay for it that way, but my card is never coming out of my hand again.”

