Victim’s daughter speaks out after police arrest man for July shooting death

On Thursday, Christopher Bennington was arrested in connection to the death of Craig Cain.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested and indicted Thursday in connection to a July shooting that killed a local father.

Christopher Bennington, 42, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of 44-year-old Craig Cain, according to Colerain Township spokesman Jim Love.

FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson spoke with the victim’s daughter Friday night after a suspect was arrested.

“It’s just the little things you’ll miss with him,” Samantha Cain said with tears in her eyes. “He was a put everyone first and then himself type of guy.”

It has been nearly two months since the passing of Samantha’s father, Craig, who was allegedly shot and killed by Bennington on July 20.

On Thursday, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Bennington in connection to his death.

“Everyone wants justice, especially when it’s your dad,” Samantha said. “It’s nice to hear he’s not roaming the streets anymore.”

She says Bennington was a long-time neighbor and friend of her father’s.

According to police, an argument and a physical altercation shortly before Craig’s death.

“It’s beyond me why the gun was even drawn,” she said. “We used to set up fireworks displays together. We would go shopping for fireworks together. He’d be over here playing cornhole with us.”

It still does not feel real that she will never see her father again - a man she says was a locally-renown handyman with a deep passion for his family, community, and every sport you could think of, she told FOX19 NOW.

“He’s the reason I play basketball. He pushed me to pick a sport and basketball was it. And he made me good at it,” Samantha explained. “He was at every practice and every game. He traveled AAU with me.”

She says her father was a lover, not a fighter, and quick to help anyone in need, including those who wronged him in the past. Craig was even getting his own painting business started to help other people in the community.

“I’m still processing it. It’s just a day-by-day thing,” Samantha said. “I hope it was worth it. That’s it.”

In addition to murder, Bennington also faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the July shooting is encouraged to reach out to the Colerain Township Police Department.

