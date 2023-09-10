Investigation underway near Clifton Skyline; 1 person dead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several streets within the Gaslight District are blocked off after a person in the area died on Sunday.

Brookline Avenue is currently closed off between Glenmary and Jefferson Avenues as Cincinnati District 5 officers investigate what happened.

During an initial investigation, police said they discovered that the victim was found inside a crashed vehicle with one gunshot wound.

Police believe that the person may have been shot prior to the crash.

A vehicle at the scene is propped up on the roots of a tree in a yard on the corner of Brookline and Wentworth Avenues, according to FOX19 NOW crews there.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as police reveal more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.