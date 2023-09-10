Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Investigation underway near Clifton Skyline; 1 person dead

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
A death investigation is underway in Clifton.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Mildred Fallen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several streets within the Gaslight District are blocked off after a person in the area died on Sunday.

Brookline Avenue is currently closed off between Glenmary and Jefferson Avenues as Cincinnati District 5 officers investigate what happened.

During an initial investigation, police said they discovered that the victim was found inside a crashed vehicle with one gunshot wound.

Police believe that the person may have been shot prior to the crash.

A vehicle at the scene is propped up on the roots of a tree in a yard on the corner of Brookline and Wentworth Avenues, according to FOX19 NOW crews there.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as police reveal more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting
Victim's daughter speaks out after police arrest man for July shooting death
Daughter says dad was killed by long-time neighbor, friend
The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Ezzard Charles...
Motorcycles collide on I-75, 1 hospitalized
Art Weston, of Union, Kentucky, was in Lufkin, Texas, when he caught this massive alligator gar.
Catch & Release: Tri-State man baits 283-pound fish
A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says

Latest News

State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
Cleveland firefighters are on-scene at a house fire in the 3200 block of West 84th Street...
Cleveland firefighters find 55-year-old man, 3 dogs dead in house fire
Ethan's Purpose held its annual 5K at North Pointe Elementary School on Saturday.
‘My story isn’t over yet:’ 5K celebration promotes mental health awareness