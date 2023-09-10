Monday morning fog with warm afternoon sunshine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a dry and pleasant Sunday! The official high at CVG was 80° and the morning low was 59°.

The work week starts off clear with light winds - a good recipe for fog development! Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible - especially in river valleys - and could cause some slow downs during the morning commute. Morning lows Monday in the upper 50s with otherwise mostly clear skies.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon with warmer air moving in thanks to southwest winds that will push the thermometer in the low-to-mid 80s! This is all ahead of a cold front that will bring some chilly conditions for the middle of the week!

The aforementioned cold front delivers scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday with some rumbles of thunder possible. Cloud cover and rain will limit highs Tuesday in the mid 70s.

Clouds clear out Wednesday, but temperatures will struggle thanks to northwest winds that may also be breezy at times. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s! Quite a taste of fall for the middle of the work week!

Chilly mornings ahead! Both Thursday and Friday morning will start with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s! Make sure the kids have a jacket to stay warm those mornings! Thursday is the start of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati; which will have abundant sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Next weekend will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s!

