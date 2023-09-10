Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A multi-vehicle crash in Springfield Township caused a power outage in the entire area Saturday night.

Police and EMS responders were called to the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road around 9:40 p.m., Springfield Township Police said.

One vehicle tore down a utility pole and pulled down power lines.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows that over 300 homes are without power.

A multiple vehicle crash caused a power outage in Springfield Township Saturday night, police said. (WXIX)

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash or the extent of their injuries, but police said that four EMS vehicles were at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

To report an outage, call Duke Energy at 800-543-5599.

