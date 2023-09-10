Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township

Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield Township.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A multi-vehicle crash in Springfield Township caused a power outage in the entire area Saturday night.

Police and EMS responders were called to the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road around 9:40 p.m., Springfield Township Police said.

One vehicle tore down a utility pole and pulled down power lines.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows that over 300 homes are without power.

A multiple vehicle crash caused a power outage in Springfield Township Saturday night, police...
A multiple vehicle crash caused a power outage in Springfield Township Saturday night, police said.(WXIX)

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash or the extent of their injuries, but police said that four EMS vehicles were at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

To report an outage, call Duke Energy at 800-543-5599.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting
Victim's daughter speaks out after police arrest man for July shooting death
Daughter says dad was killed by long-time neighbor, friend
The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Ezzard Charles...
Motorcycles collide on I-75, 1 hospitalized
Art Weston, of Union, Kentucky, was in Lufkin, Texas, when he caught this massive alligator gar.
Catch & Release: Tri-State man baits 283-pound fish
Bystanders said the 68-year-old from Hillsboro, Ohio, was swimming in the ocean when they heard...
Tri-State man dies in Outer Banks ‘water-related incident’

Latest News

Ethan's Purpose held its annual 5K at North Pointe Elementary School on Saturday.
‘My story isn’t over yet:’ 5K celebration promotes mental health awareness
2,200 steps - that is the number of steps that people walked inside the stadium for the Cintas...
Hundreds gather at TQL Stadium to honor, remember those killed on 9/11
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized the record-setting contract that keeps the...
Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field for halftime during a...
Pen-to-Paper: Joe Burrow, Bengals finalize record-setting contract