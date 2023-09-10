Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township

State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West Chester Township.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Sunday morning in West Chester Township.

According to Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for the West Chester Police Department, the coroner was called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. for a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Route 747 between Duff and Devit roads.

Wilson says the road is closed in both directions as police investigate what exactly happened.

The number of people injured is unknown at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

