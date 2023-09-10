Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Sunday morning in West Chester Township.

According to Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for the West Chester Police Department, the coroner was called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. for a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Route 747 between Duff and Devit roads.

Wilson says the road is closed in both directions as police investigate what exactly happened.

The number of people injured is unknown at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

