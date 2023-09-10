Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Retired Northeast Ohio police officer dies while on vacation

Officer John Altomare
Officer John Altomare((Source: Munroe Falls police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A retired police officer who worked at several area departments died while on vacation in London, England.

According to Munroe Falls police, John Altomare was in London with his wife Vicki and family friend Linda Etcher.

Altomare died on Sept. 8.

According to Munroe Falls police, Altomare worked for Kent State University Police, before moving to the Kent Police Department in 1977.

He retired from Kent Police in 2011 and started with the Munroe falls Police department in May of 2011.

While with Kent Police Department he rose to the rank of Lieutenant.

While with the Munroe Falls Police Department, Altomare worked as a part time patrol officer and was promoted to Sergeant in January of 2018.

He was also a member of the Metro Swat Team as a negotiator.

“John will be sadly missed by all that knew him, but will never be forgotten,” posted Munroe Falls police on their Facebook page.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

