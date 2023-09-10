Slow warm up into the work week ahead of rain, cool down

Contests
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday was dry and mild! The official high at CVG was 78° and the morning lows was 63°.

Sunday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but skies will slowly clear throughout the day. Temperatures will get a little warmer as highs hover around the 80° mark.

The work week starts off clear and cool with morning lows Monday in the upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with warmer air moving in thanks to southwest winds that will push the thermometer in the low-to-mid 80s! This is all ahead of a cold front that will bring some chilly conditions for the middle of the week!

The aforementioned cold front delivers scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday with some rumbles of thunder possible. It’ll also bring some breezy conditions as wind gusts could gust as high as 30 miles per hour at times. Cloud cover and rain will limit highs Tuesday in the mid 70s.

Clouds clear out Wednesday, but temperatures will struggle thanks to northwest winds that may also be breezy at times. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s! Quite a taste of fall for the middle of the work week!

Chilly mornings ahead! Both Thursday and Friday morning will start with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s! Make sure the kids have a jacket to stay warm those mornings! Thursday is the start of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati; which will have abundant sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Next weekend will have chances for light showers on Saturday with morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 70s with more clouds than sun!

