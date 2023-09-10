Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Water rescue in Whitewater Township

A water rescue is underway in Whitewater Township, police say.
A water rescue is underway in Whitewater Township, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple units have been dispatched for a water rescue in Whitewater Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The dispatcher said that rescue boats, medics and several police departments responded to a call to rescue someone in the 5200 block of Lawrenceburg Road at Whitewater River shortly before 8 p.m.

FOX19 is at the scene and we will update you about this recovery effort when details are released.

