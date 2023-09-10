HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple units have been dispatched for a water rescue in Whitewater Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The dispatcher said that rescue boats, medics and several police departments responded to a call to rescue someone in the 5200 block of Lawrenceburg Road at Whitewater River shortly before 8 p.m.

FOX19 is at the scene and we will update you about this recovery effort when details are released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.