11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms they are investigating an ATV crash that seriously hurt an 11-year-old boy.

It happened at Clermontville-Laurel and North Altman roads in Monroe Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a patrol dispatcher at the patrol’s Clermont County post.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

His condition and details about what led up to the crash were not released.

