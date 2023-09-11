Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident

Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms they are investigating an ATV crash that seriously hurt an 11-year-old boy.

It happened at Clermontville-Laurel and North Altman roads in Monroe Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a patrol dispatcher at the patrol’s Clermont County post.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

His condition and details about what led up to the crash were not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.

