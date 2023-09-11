11-year-old injured in New Richmond ATV accident

NEW RICHMOND (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash in Monroe Township Sunday involving a minor, authorities say.

Police say an 11-year-old was injured in the crash at Clermontville-Laurel and North Altman Roads shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Troopers had no information to release about the child’s injuries.

