11-year-old injured in New Richmond ATV accident
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash in Monroe Township Sunday involving a minor, authorities say.
Police say an 11-year-old was injured in the crash at Clermontville-Laurel and North Altman Roads shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Troopers had no information to release about the child’s injuries.
