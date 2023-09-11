92-year-old man dies after rollover crash last month

Contests
A 92-year-old Indiana man has died after he was critically hurt in a rollover crash in West Chester last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(HNN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 92-year-old Indiana man has died after he was critically hurt in a rollover crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Jimmie Richardson of Gary was pronounced dead on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Mulhauser Road at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester, according to the crash report. Multiple injuries, an ejection and entrapment were all reported.

Richardson was a passenger in a black 2015 Lexus SUV heading north on Muhlhauser Road that ran a red light at Union Centre Boulevard, according to the state crash report.

The Lexus SUV was struck by another SUV, a red 2022 Nissan Murano traveling west on Union Centre Boulevard that had the right of way, the report states.

The impact caused the Lexus to roll over.

