92-year-old man dies after rollover crash last month

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 92-year-old Indiana man has died after he was critically hurt in a rollover crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Jimmie Richardson of Gary was pronounced dead on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Mulhauser Road at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester, according to the crash report. Multiple injuries, an ejection and entrapment were all reported.

Richardson was a passenger in a black 2015 Lexus SUV heading north on Muhlhauser Road that ran a red light at Union Centre Boulevard, according to the state crash report.

The Lexus SUV was struck by another SUV, a red 2022 Nissan Murano traveling west on Union Centre Boulevard that had the right of way, the report states.

The impact caused the Lexus to roll over.

