Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to critically ill children

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third year, an international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati.

The Driven Project provides “supercar therapy” to kids who are battling serious illnesses.

Local figures, including Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, gave the kids rides in Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches around the region with the drive ending at Union Terminal.

Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. Watch above.

