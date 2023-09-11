Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to critically ill children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third year, an international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati.

The Driven Project provides “supercar therapy” to kids who are battling serious illnesses.

Local figures, including Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, gave the kids rides in Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches around the region with the drive ending at Union Terminal.

Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. Watch above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.