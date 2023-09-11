Coroner ID’s 19-year-old found dead inside crashed vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Fairfield Thursday night.

The homicide victim was 19-year-old Cameron Duskin, according to the coroner.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Symmes Road near McGreevy Drive, behind the Goodwill store off Ohio 4 (Dixie Highway).

Officers responded to a shooting and armed robbery overnight, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The crashed car was found in the rear parking lot of the store, police say.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, or Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.

