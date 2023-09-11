Man arrested in connection with West Chester fatal motorcycle crash, spokesperson says

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after a fatal motorcycle crash took place in West Chester Township early Sunday morning.

According to Barb Wilson, a spokeswoman with West Chester police, Samuel Ankrah, 38, was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

On Sunday, police were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Route 747 between Duff Drive and Devitt Road.

Police say Ankrah, who was driving the vehicle, struck the motorcycle from behind on SR 747.

One of at least three people who called 911 to report the crash told the dispatcher, that the motorcycle was “completely ripped up.”

A female passenger, who was riding on the motorcycle, died and the driver was seriously injured as a result of the crash, Wilson reported.

On Monday, the Butler County Coroner’s Office identified that passenger as 27-year-old Jessica Taleff. She was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries.

In addition, the driver of the motorcycle remains in the hospital. Their current condition is unknown, police said.

Wilson said Taleff and the driver were wearing helmets when the crash happened.

Ankrah is facing several charges in addition to vehicular homicide, such as possession of drugs and speeding.

He is currently in the Butler County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

West Chester police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.

