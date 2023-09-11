Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Fire crews respond to oven fire on Clifton Avenue

Cincinnati fire officials say an oven fire is to blame for an early morning blaze on Clifton...
Cincinnati fire officials say an oven fire is to blame for an early morning blaze on Clifton Avenue Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An oven fire is to blame for a blaze that brought Cincinnati firefighters to an apartment on Clifton Avenue early Monday.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Clifton Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire crews searched the rest of the building and said it was clear.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Fatal shooting: Victim found near Clifton Skyline
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
William "Kenny" Hogan, 49, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Springfield Township, police...
Police arrest 1 in fatal Springfield Township shooting

Latest News

Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
Mom charged in fatal fire that killed 2 of her children, hurt 2 others returns to court
The University of Cincinnati is hosting its annual stair climb Monday in honor of the 22nd...
UC hosts annual stair run in honor of 9/11 anniversary
A cold front will bring chillier temperatures and some rain this week, according to t he FOX19...
Warmer Monday ahead of rain, cooler temps
Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting goes live in Kentucky