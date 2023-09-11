Fire crews respond to oven fire on Clifton Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An oven fire is to blame for a blaze that brought Cincinnati firefighters to an apartment on Clifton Avenue early Monday.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Clifton Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire crews searched the rest of the building and said it was clear.

Further details were not immediately available.

