Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday by police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to jail records.

Our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer report that Jones, 39, was booked into the Boone County Detention Center around 7:30 Monday morning on unspecified charges.

The Airport Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.

“Airport police were called at 0600 to assist flight crew on an outbound flight about an unruly passenger. Passenger was arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center,” according to Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for the airport.

Kershner confirmed that the passenger was Jones.

