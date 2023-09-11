Glenway Avenue redesign making street safer, city says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A redesign of Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill has had positive results, according to the City of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Department of Transportation [CDOT] modified the street in April, hoping to cut down on excessive speeds and crashes with a calm traffic lane. The addition was made along Glenway Avenue, between Beech Avenue and Shirley Place.

The section of the road was known for excessive speeds and multiple reports of crashes.

“I’m not really scared of anything,” Cincinnati resident Michael Davis said. “But I’m scared of this street. I’m very scared of this street.”

Earlier this year, James Queen awoke to a van crashing in his front yard.

“I looked out, and here’s this van with back wheels sticking up in the air in my front yard,” Queen said. “It’s like, ‘Not again.’”

According to CDOT, there have been 700 car crashes at the location and 15 pedestrian crashes since 2020. One crash involved a 5-year-old who was hit while trying to get out of a parked car.

Senior City Planner Melissa McVay said tests showed over 1,000 cars a day driving over 40mph in the area, which has a 25mph speed limit.

“This is really significant because if you’re hit by a car that’s going 40 mph, you have an 80-percent chance of a fatality or serious injury,” McVay said.

McVay said the new design, which has one traffic lane in both directions with a center turn lane, was designed and constructed in collaboration with the West Price Hill Community Council.

In the five months since the new road design, the city said it has seen improvements.

