Local volunteers observe 9/11 by packing meals for those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community members and two organizations teamed up on Monday to help those in need as a way to observe the tragedy that happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

Cincinnati Bank of America, the Merrill Lynch team and 700 other people from the Tri-State area worked together to package more than 227,000 meals.

These non-perishable meals will be donated to and distributed by Feeding America-affiliated food banks and will be given to those in need.

