Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction

A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – One “Star Wars” fan could own a rare piece of movie history, but it’s going to cost them.

A long-lost model of an X-Wing fighter used in 1977′s “Star Wars” is up for auction.

The starting price is $400,000.

The model was used in close-ups during the final battle scene where the rebel alliance fought the empire above the Death Star.

Heritage Auctions said the model is part of a collection that belonged to the late Greg Jein, an award-nominated miniature maker.

Jein was also known for his work on “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The model will be auctioned on October 14 and 15.

