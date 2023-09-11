Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man sentenced for drone incident at 2022 Bengals-Raiders Wildcard game

Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.
Paul Brown Stadium in September 2015.(The Enquirer/Patrick Reddy | The Enquirer/Patrick Reddy)
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Springfield Township man was sentenced on Monday for flying a drone over a Cincinnati Bengals Wildcard playoff game at PayCor Stadium in 2022, according to a report by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The incident led to an NFL policy change. Teams will now stop a game and clear the field if a similar incident happens again, officials said during the man’s sentencing in federal district court in Cincinnati.

The incident, which happened on Jan. 15, 2022, during a playoff game between the Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, was one of the first of its kind in the U.S., Judge Matthew McFarland said in court Monday.

The drone, which had not been authorized, hovered over players and parts of the crowd during the game, according to court documents.

“This is a new and emerging safety issue that (the NFL is) taking seriously,” McFarland told 25-year-old Dailon Dabney, who pleaded guilty in March to a charge related to flying the drone.

An NFL security official was in the courtroom for the hearing.

McFarland sentenced Dabney to one year of probation and ordered him to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service. Dabney already has forfeited the drone, a DJI Mavic Air 2, which can cost more than $1,000.

Dabney, who currently does not have a full-time job or a valid driver’s license, said in court that he posted video taken from the drone “trying to get more content” for his YouTube page. He did that, he said, to increase the number of subscribers to the page, to help him earn money.

He also said he earns money from shooting videos.

Dabney was one of two men charged last year in federal court with drone-related crimes involving local sports stadiums. Travis Lenhoff, who flew a drone over Great American Ballpark on Opening Day in 2022, also pleaded guilty in March, and last month was sentenced to one year of probation.

Both men pleaded guilty to violating a temporary flight restriction, a misdemeanor.

It is illegal to fly drones over stadiums that are designated as temporary flight restriction zones during sporting events. In both Dabney’s and Lenhoff’s cases, no unauthorized drones were allowed to fly within that zone from one hour before to one hour after the games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 the Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Victim of fatal shooting found inside vehicle in Clifton
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
State Route 747 was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to a fatal crash in West...
Police investigate fatal crash in West Chester Township
Emergency responders at the scene of an ATV four-wheeler crash in Clermont County Sunday night.
11-year-old boy seriously hurt in Clermont County ATV accident
Police and emergency responders were called to a crash that knocked out power in Springfield...
Multi-vehicle crash knocks out power in Springfield Township

Latest News

Local volunteers observe 9/11 by packing meals for people in need
Local volunteers observe 9/11 by packing meals for those in need
A 92-year-old Indiana man has died after he was critically hurt in a rollover crash in West...
92-year-old man dies after rollover crash last month
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern...
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff
Construction work on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill during April 2023.
Glenway Avenue redesign making street safer, city says